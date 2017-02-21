- Above is the latest episode of "Auto Geek" with John Cena from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena shows off Nikki Bella's 2011 Bentley Continental GT Supersports convertible.
- Maryse and The Miz are celebrating their third wedding anniversary this week. Miz wrote the following on Monday:
3 years ago today I got married to this beautiful gorgeous woman. Everyday is a new adventure and I love every second of it. #HappyAnniversary @Marysemizanin now stop trying to steal my food
