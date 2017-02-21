- 2K announced the WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase is now available as downloadable content for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One and Xbox. The Hall of Fame Showcase, available for $9.99 and also included as part of the game's Season Pass, enables access to the following playable matches:

WWE 2K17's Hall of Fame Showcase for Windows PC players will be available for download in the near future. You can check out a trailer for the new DLC in the video above.

- For two days only, select t-shirts are as low as $10 at WWEShop.com. There is no code needed, just use this link. The sale ends February 22 at 11:59 PM PT.

- As noted, the 2017 WWE Payback PPV will take place on Sunday, April 30th at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. Below is an updated list of upcoming WWE pay-per-view dates:

Fastlane: Sunday, March 5

WrestleMania 33: Sunday, April 2

Payback: Sunday, April 30

Backlash: Sunday, May 21

Extreme Rules: Sunday, June 4

Money in the Bank: Sunday, June 18

SummerSlam: Sunday, August 20

Survivor Series: Sunday, November 19

Royal Rumble: Sunday, January 28, 2018

WrestleMania 34: Sunday, April 8, 2018

Rachel Miller contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.