- 2K announced the WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase is now available as downloadable content for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One and Xbox. The Hall of Fame Showcase, available for $9.99 and also included as part of the game's Season Pass, enables access to the following playable matches:
* The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts and Michael "PS" Hayes) vs. Kerry and Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986);
* Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000);
* Sting (gold and black tights) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988);
* Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac ring gear) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998);
* Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match);
* Big Boss Man (with Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999).
WWE 2K17's Hall of Fame Showcase for Windows PC players will be available for download in the near future. You can check out a trailer for the new DLC in the video above.
- As noted, the 2017 WWE Payback PPV will take place on Sunday, April 30th at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. Below is an updated list of upcoming WWE pay-per-view dates:
Fastlane: Sunday, March 5
WrestleMania 33: Sunday, April 2
Payback: Sunday, April 30
Backlash: Sunday, May 21
Extreme Rules: Sunday, June 4
Money in the Bank: Sunday, June 18
SummerSlam: Sunday, August 20
Survivor Series: Sunday, November 19
Royal Rumble: Sunday, January 28, 2018
WrestleMania 34: Sunday, April 8, 2018
