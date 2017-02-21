- The Rock and HBO are partnering again for Rock's new "Rock And A Hard Place" documentary that premieres on March 27th. The doc is inspired by The Great One's own experience with the law as a youth. Above is a preview for the special.
- Child actor Sunny Pawar of the "Lion" movie was backstage for last night's RAW in Los Angeles. Below is a photo of Sunny with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:
Loved meeting Sunny Pawar from #lionmovie at #RAW last night with @TripleH! So glad we could help him achieve his dream to see @WWE live! pic.twitter.com/S87i1u4FpN— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 21, 2017
