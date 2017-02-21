- WWE posted the video above of Eddie Guerrero winning a rare non-PPV 15-man Royal Rumble match on SmackDown in January of 2004, which allowed him to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at No Way Out. Guerrero went on to defeat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

- WWE Live will return to Champaign, IL for a RAW live event on Saturday, April 15th at State Farm Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

- WWE today announced the appointment of Sal Siino as Senior Vice President, Global Content Distribution & Business Development. Below is the full press release:

WWE® Names Sal Siino Senior Vice President, Global Content Distribution and Business Development STAMFORD, Conn.-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Sal Siino as Senior Vice President, Global Content Distribution & Business Development. Siino, who previously held senior leadership roles with WeMash, Bedrocket Media Ventures, T3Media and Westwood One, will report directly to Tandy O'Donoghue, WWE Executive Vice President, Strategy & Analytics. As WWE's Senior Vice President, Global Content Distribution & Business Development, Siino will be a key member of WWE's leadership team, responsible for the management of WWE's worldwide content distribution business across all platforms. Siino will also manage business development initiatives and partnerships, and provide related support to WWE's business units. Prior to joining WWE, Siino was Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer of WeMash, where he connected premium content owners including movie studios, news organizations, sports entities, music labels and publishers with video artists, filmmakers, and musicians to re-imagine content beyond its original context.

Before co-founding WeMash, Siino was Executive Vice President, Partnerships & Chief Revenue Officer of Bedrocket Media Ventures, where he partnered with established brands and category leaders including Univision, PGA Tour and Major League Soccer, to develop pioneering online destinations and branded YouTube channels to reach audiences on all screens. Previously, Siino was Chief Content & Revenue Officer at T3Media, a company that represented the largest library of licensable video content in the world. He also served as Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Operations at Westwood One, a sports and entertainment content syndicator and the top domestic provider of traffic and news reports to television and radio stations. Siino practiced law with Kelley, Drye & Warren in New York and worked as an investment banker in Merrill Lynch's Mergers and Acquisitions group. Siino received a BA from Georgetown University, his J.D. from The George Washington University School of Law and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

