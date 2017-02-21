- As noted, The New Day appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to announce that they will be the WrestleMania 33 hosts. Above is full video from that segment.

See Also WWE on The New Day Hosting WrestleMania 33

- John Cena will be helping Nintendo promote their new Nintendo Switch console at an upcoming event in California. Nintendo will be hosting three pop-up events in California, Colorado and New York over the next week & a half where fans can come play the new console. Cena will be appearing and gaming with fans at the invite-only event, which takes place on February 23rd at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA. Nintendo commented on Cena in their press release:

"To make the first stop even more exciting, John Cena will be the special guest at this location. As a WWE Superstar and actor who is as versatile as the Nintendo Switch console itself, the performer (and Nintendo fan) Cena is the perfect person to kick off this unique tour. Known for his charisma and family-friendly appeal, John Cena will showcase the face-to-face off-TV functionality of 1-2-Switch, a Nintendo Switch launch game that features hilarious activities like milking a cow and participating in a Wild West duel."

- WWE and Loot Crate sent us the following today:

New Collectible Toy Lines and Subscription Products Take Center Stage As Loot Crate "UnBoxes" New York Toy Fair From WWE Superstars to Halo Icons, Loot Crate Debuts Exclusive New Collectible Toys February 21, 2017, New York, NY – Loot Crate, a worldwide leader in fan-commerce and curators of pop culture, gaming, and entertainment products and experiences, today announced the development of officially licensed collectible toys to be included in select subscription lines as limited edition series. Revealed for the first time at New York Toy Fair, Loot Crate's new collectible toy series marks its expansion into toy manufacturing as a bespoke offering for licensed partners with the shared goal of delivering an unexpected, one-of-a-kind product for the most passionate collectors and fans. "From design to manufacturing, our desire was to bring to life great IP in ways that excite the most passionate collectors and fans - these collectible toys have succeeded in that goal," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "The trust that our partners have placed in Loot Crate and how fans have reacted to their debut inspires us to keep dreaming of new and exciting ways to deliver fan-tastic experiences to your front door." Loot Crate will be revealing these new limited edition collectible toys at Toy Fair as part of its WWE Slam Crate and Halo Legendary Crate subscription products, and will also be offering a sneak peek to how Loot Crate is bringing its curation expertise to the world of sports. The WWE Slam Crate is the ultimate subscription crate for WWE fans with officially licensed merchandise you can't find anywhere else. March's WWE Slam Crate "Masters of the Mic" will feature WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the first collectible toy of four in the WWE Slam Stars series developed by Loot Crate for WWE. Loot Crate and 343 Industries will also be debuting its newest addition to its Halo Icons figure line, featured in the Halo Legendary Crate: the Arbiter. The Arbiter Halo Icons figure will appear in the "Great Schism" themed Halo Legendary Crate — commemorating the bloody civil war between the Elites and Brutes seen in Halo 2 — available to order on February 16th. Loot Crate will be displaying these products at New York Toy Fair, February 18-21, 2017 at booth #5206.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.