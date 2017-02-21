- Big E once again found one of his lines from RAW on the chopping block on WWE's YouTube channel. As seen in the video above at the 1:55 mark, WWE removed Big E's remark about Lana being Russian when Xavier Woods wondered how she was able to hack them. The crowd laughing at Big E's comment is still in the video.

As noted last December, WWE edited out a comment on their YouTube channel from Big E about Charlotte's World title reigns. Kofi Kingston had said, "Ric Flair couldn't have become a 16-time champion without losing 15 times," to which Big E replied, "And that'll be Charlotte in a month," which was edited out.

- Speaking of Charlotte, she posted this backstage photo from last night's RAW with The Rock:

You can't flex with us ???????? @therock #Raw #Generations A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:12am PST

- As noted, The Rock called CM Punk from the middle of the ring after last night's episode of RAW, which apparently didn't go over too well with Vince McMahon and Triple H. The Rock got Punk's voicemail and left him a message. Punk noted on Twitter that he didn't answer the call because he was walking their dog, Larry:

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

