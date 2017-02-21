- Above is a new clip from WWE Studios drama "Sleight," which hits theaters on April 28th. This movie does not feature a WWE Superstar.

- The next WWE Performance Center All Access event will take place on Thursday, March 30th. This event will include a VIP Experience at WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" on April 1st during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Tickets for the event are $2,000. Full details are at this link

- Randy Orton tweeted the following video to promote the new WWE Champions mobile game and commented on his RKO vs. the Diamond Cutter used by 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Orton wrote, "Diamond Cutter vs. The RKO? Not even a question. It only takes one RKO to go to #Viperville! #LetsSettleThis"

Diamond Cutter vs. The RKO? Not even a question. It only takes one RKO to go to #Viperville! #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/2BpXwDgYKj pic.twitter.com/pv2xWhTBVK — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 21, 2017

