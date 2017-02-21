- Above is a new clip from WWE Studios drama "Sleight," which hits theaters on April 28th. This movie does not feature a WWE Superstar.
- Randy Orton tweeted the following video to promote the new WWE Champions mobile game and commented on his RKO vs. the Diamond Cutter used by 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Orton wrote, "Diamond Cutter vs. The RKO? Not even a question. It only takes one RKO to go to #Viperville! #LetsSettleThis"
