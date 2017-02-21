- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles.
- As noted, Emma is featured in the new issue of Oxygen Magazine in Australia for a feature about strong women. As seen below, Emma tweeted a shot of her article to taunt RAW Women's Champion Bayley with:
Hey @itsBayleyWWE... Champ... Whatever. You were featured in @OxygenmagAU this month! That's you about to tap.. ?? #WWE #RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/1R6pJxFFmA— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) February 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.