- Original plans for the RAW Women's Title had Bayley winning the title from Charlotte at WrestleMania 33, then defending in her hometown of San Jose, California at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As noted, plans are for the RAW Women's Title to be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania with Bayley, Charlotte, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.
- WWE stock was up 0.59% today, closing at $22.26 per share. Today's high was $22.43 and the low was $22.10.
- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has designed and released a limited edition t-shirt to commemorate his big induction during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. The shirt benefits the Disabled American Veterans organization is available until March 6th. Details are at the link below:
First ever limited edition charity #OwnYourLife tee AVAILABLE UNTIL MARCH 6TH!!!!!! Only at https://t.co/Q9XiB87Yhw #DDP #DDPY pic.twitter.com/wyvILNSzaz— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) February 21, 2017
