- Original plans for the RAW Women's Title had Bayley winning the title from Charlotte at WrestleMania 33, then defending in her hometown of San Jose, California at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As noted, plans are for the RAW Women's Title to be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania with Bayley, Charlotte, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

- This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown viewership will be delayed due to the President's Day holiday. The RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be out on Thursday.

- WWE stock was up 0.59% today, closing at $22.26 per share. Today's high was $22.43 and the low was $22.10.

- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has designed and released a limited edition t-shirt to commemorate his big induction during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando. The shirt benefits the Disabled American Veterans organization is available until March 6th. Details are at the link below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.