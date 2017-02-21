Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a video package. We're live from Ontario, California with Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, JBL and David Otunga.

- We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a pop.

Bryan mentions WrestleMania 33 and calls SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi to the ring. A "you deserve it" chant breaks out. Bryan says everyone here truly believes she deserves it and there's a reason why - for years she's worked so hard, scratched and clawed, and seen other women given more opportunities than her, but here she is with the title now. Bryan says they are so proud of her but that's why what he's about to do is the hardest thing he's had to do as General Manager. Fans boo. Bryan says he and Shane McMahon have reviewed her medical records with doctors and due to her not being able to defend the title within 30 days, he asks her to relinquish the title. Fans boo and do the "no!" chant.

Naomi says before she does anything she just wants to say a few things. She thanks Bryan for his kind words and says she knows he knows what she's going through. Naomi talks about how she felt like she was on top of the mountain at Elimination Chamber but now she's in a free-fall. She feels bad for her fans who have been here for the journey, she feels like she's letting them down. Naomi gets emotional and says she knows WrestleMania 33 is probably gone when she hands over the title. Naomi hands over the title as fans boo. Fans cheer Naomi now as Bryan gives her a hug.

Naomi sends a message to whoever is "borrowing" her title - she promises everyone will feel the glow when she's able to come back. Bryan calls for a pop as Naomi's music hits and she makes her exit. Before Naomi can get up the ramp, the music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss. Bliss takes the mic and loves what just happened. She mocks Naomi and offers to solve the problem with Bryan. Bliss gets big heat from the crowd here. She suggests Bryan return the title to her. Fans boo. Bryan says Bliss is the former champion and he supposes it does make sense to give her the title back. A "no!" chant breaks out now. But he's not going to do that. Bryan makes Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for right now. The winner gets the title. Becky makes her way out and we go to commercial.

