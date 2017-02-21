- We are still several days away from UFC 209, but what better way to get prepared for the event then to see the first meeting between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. The two will clash in the main event from Las Vegas on March 4 for the welterweight title.

The first meeting between Woodley and Thompson went down last year at UFC 200, with the final decision being a majority draw. Woodley walked away with the title intact after that 25-minute battle.

- Freddie Roach, who has worked with the biggest names in boxing, believes Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will happen. The two have been using social media to discuss the fight for months now, with the reigning UFC lightweight champion making his way to Las Vegas recently.

"We're in a different era now," Roach said on The MMA Hour recently. "It looks like it's gonna happen. Everything is pointing in the right direction. I think Conor will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd, but he's sellable and making some noise."

Roach went on to say that Mayweather told him "I am gonna fight him and we can all make a lot of money." Mayweather, who retired unbeaten in his boxing career, is set to celebrate his 40th birthday in the coming days.

- Fresh off his dominating win over Travis Browne, Derrick Lewis was dealt some bad news. It appears "The Black Beast" has suffered a broken foot. Lewis scored a TKO finish over Browne this past weekend in the main event of UFC Fight Night 105.





My foot is broken A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.