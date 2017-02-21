SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi was forced to relinquish her title on tonight's SmackDown due to an injury she suffered shortly after winning the title. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan noted that Naomi was being asked to hand over the title because she will be unable to defend the title within 30 days.

As noted, Naomi won the title from Alexa Bliss at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view two weeks ago and noted on SmackDown that she didn't know she was hurt until she got back to her room that night. It should be noted that she did work a live event the next night.

Bryan then announced Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant title and that match ended with Bliss becoming a two-time champion.

Below are photos and videos from the two segments:

.@WWEDanielBryan says it's conclusive that @NaomiWWE won't be able to defend her Women's Title in 30 days, and must relinquish. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wVS9zw54tm — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

NAOMI: I know that, when I give you this title ... that THAT is probably gone too. #SDLive @WrestleMania @WWENaomi pic.twitter.com/9oKk4svlYs — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

It's official ... the #SDLive Women's Title is now vacant, due to @NaomiWWE's injury.



Who should be the next Champion? pic.twitter.com/VW3SE4jo1q — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

