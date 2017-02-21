Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of 'Talking Smack' on The WWE Network. Thanks for joining us on the site during our wall to wall coverage tonight of Smackdown Live, 205 Live and Talking Smack. It was a very eventful night on Smackdown . Tonight's edition of Talking Smack will focus on the fallout from that show. The scheduled guests are AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and The Uso's. Full coverage will begin immediately following '205 Live'. You are all welcome to chime in with your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below. Just hit refresh on your browsers to update the page when the show begins.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.