- As noted, next week's Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature an appearance by Bill Goldberg and a sitdown interview with Seth Rollins. Above is a promo for that episode.

- As noted, Alexa Bliss became a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Becky Lynch on tonight's SmackDown. The match was made after Naomi was forced to relinquish due to the injury she suffered at Elimination Chamber or possibly the live event the next night. No word yet on how long Naomi will be out of action but she was forced to drop the title because of the thirty-day rule. She tweeted the following after returning to the back from the opening segment:

"The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph" #wweontario pic.twitter.com/D9ZIN4fMv3 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 22, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.