- The rumors of Austin Aries coming to WWE 205 Live are true as a promo aired for his impending debut on tonight's episode, as seen above. No date was given but Aries, who was on commentary, said if and when he gets back in the ring, 205 Live will never be the same. We've noted how Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville was discussed for WrestleMania 33 at one point.

- New SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for Wednesday night's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

- As noted, tonight's 10-man battle royal to determine a new #1 contender for WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 ended in a draw with AJ Styles and Luke Harper being eliminated at the same time. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that a winner would be determined next week. RAW General Manager Mick Foley took to Twitter and commented on the finish:

Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 22, 2017

