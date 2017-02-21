- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Tyler Breeze and Fandango lost a non-title match to SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha. Above is video of a pre-SmackDown segment that led to the match but did not make it to TV.
Next week's MizTV segment should be the official kickoff to that storyline. Next week's SmackDown will also feature Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.
- As seen below, 1,574 fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1600 votes:
What did you think of tonight's #205live?— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017
