- In the video above, Naomi's custom side plates are removed and Alexa Bliss has her plates added back to the SmackDown Women's Title. As noted, Naomi was forced to relinquish the title last night due to an injury. Bliss then defeated Becky Lynch in a match for the vacant title. She is now a two-time champion.

- Former WCW star Super Calo turns 46 today.

- WWE Network announced the following feature updates for this week:

Chromecast

You asked for it and we listened -- Google Chromecast support is now available! Enjoy casting WWE Network to your Chromecast-enabled TV or device from your computer, iOS or Android mobile apps. If you need instructions on connecting your computer or mobile device to Chromecast click here. Autoplay

As many of you already noticed, binge-watching your favorite WWE Network shows just got a whole lot easier. Now, when you finish any episode from the In Ring, Collection or Vault sections, the next episode will automatically play for you. Autoplay is on nearly every WWE Network platform now and will be on all platforms in the near future. We'll continue to build on this feature, including support for pay-per-views. So throw on Swerved season two, or catch up on any of our awesome collections. Sit back, relax and binge your heart out!

