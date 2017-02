Join us tonight at 8pm for our live Viewing Party.

* Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose after the match. Roode attacks Jose after the match but Kassius Ohno makes the save. They trade words and get ready to have a match but Roode hits him with a cheap shot. Ohno comes back and sends Roode retreating

