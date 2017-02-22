- Above is the latest "Baby Watch" video with Brie Bella checking in at 30 weeks pregnant.

WWE NXT tapings will take place tonight from the University of Central Florida campus and we will have live spoilers as they happen. These are the final tapings before "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Announced for the tapings is Shinsuke Nakamura's TV return plus Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

- The Rock tweeted the following on the post-RAW segment in Los Angeles this week that saw him call former WWE Champion CM Punk and leave a voicemail, which apparently didn't go over too well with Vince McMahon and Triple H. As noted, fans were chanting for Punk after Rock announced that the "Fighting With My Family" scene being filmed was based on Paige defeating AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Title. You can check out photos from filming at this link and video of Rock calling Punk with backstage reaction at this link.

I work off instinct, always listen to the people and try to give em something special. Huge positive feedback from @WWE Universe. Fun night https://t.co/4AZFOMFqPw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2017

