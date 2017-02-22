- Xavier Woods plays WWE 2K17 against Gamer Vince in this new video from IGN. Their match features Papa Shango against against The Godfather.

- The t-shirts recently released for RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have already sold out on WWE Shop.

- Triple H posted the following video of Mojo Rawley at the WWE Performance Center this morning. He wrote, "Just watched @MojoRawleyWWE do a 60 inch approach hurdle straight off the red eye...I love this place! @WWEPerformCtr"

