Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? Here are a couple trending thoughts/questions from your comments:

Going by the comments (and upvotes) Tuesday's show gets the nod, but you guys weren't too impressed overall. Raw's main event was mentioned by a number of you though with Braun's performance.

2) Neither - Almost eclipsing both shows, a lot of you voted that neither were any good this week. The reasons varied pretty wildly, but overall this week didn't do much for a lot of you guys.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week, for now, here are some of the top comments:

Heidenreich:

"Well if we just go by the main events, and as much as I like Braun Strowman, I have to give the nod to the battle royal on SD Live, as the better main event. Bliss winning her title back was better than seeing Sasha and Charlotte, again. SD Live seemed like the more riveting show for me."

ManThatCreativeTurnedHeel:

"Alexa Bliss winning back SD women's title and falls count anywhere match was good which makes SD a winner this week."

See Also The Rock Calls CM Punk After WWE RAW Ends (Video), CM Punk Responds

CraigPW1984:

"Both shows were awful this week."

YouWannaArmWrestle:

"Sheamus Brogue kicking Enzo Amore was the single greatest piece of wrestling/sports entertainment I have seen in a long time. Who ever wrote that in the script should be promoted. I could watch that on repeat all day."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.