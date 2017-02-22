- As seen above, TNA's latest "A Day In The Life" video features Eddie Edwards.
- Former WWE and TNA producer Kevin Sullivan (not the veteran wrestler) announced on Twitter that he's back working with TNA. PWInsider notes that Sullivan had been running his own production company and producing videos for Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling. Sullivan is the latest GFW staffer to return to TNA with Jarrett in a behind-the-scenes role. Sullivan wrote the following on Twitter:
I'm excited to be back on the @IMPACTWRESTLING team. It was great catching up and seeing everyone in the studio today #MIGA @RealJeffJarrett— Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) February 21, 2017
