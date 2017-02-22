- The Bella Twins posted this video of John Cena and Nikki Bella visiting Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at their home in Arizona. The group awkwardly jokes about a carrot found growing in Bryan's garden.
- Finn Balor continues to rehab and train for his return from shoulder surgery. He was at Champion Sports Medicine in Alabama last week but is back in Orlando this week. As noted, Balor is being advertised for RAW live events in March. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion tweeted the following today from the WWE Performance Center:
'Hey Finn, are you ready?' pic.twitter.com/0rX6LYbCxO— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017
