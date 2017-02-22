- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Ontario, California.
- It appears WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz was the referee used for the Paige vs. AJ Lee match that was re-created after Monday's RAW in Los Angeles for the "Fighting With My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. Wuertz tweeted the following photo and received a reply from The Great One:
Headed home to Orlando for @WWENXT at @UCF tomorrow. Thank you @TheRock, @TheaTrinidadTMT, @teamTblanchard, & @SevenBucksProd for everything pic.twitter.com/gSghyFcVjO— Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) February 21, 2017
Thank you for all your work on our movie. We've come a loooooomg way from those USWA Evansville days. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/UjLJpjYuY2— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2017
