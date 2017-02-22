- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Strawberry Moon" theme song for Akira Tozawa.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT tapings from the University of Central Florida will feature Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode plus the TV return of Shinsuke Nakamura. It was announced today that Nakamura will be wrestling TJ Perkins. NXT Women's Champion Asuka will also be in action. Remember to join us for live spoilers this evening.

- Add Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men to the list of celebrities backstage for this week's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Here he is with WWE producer D-Von Dudley:

Monday night in LA at the Staples Center for Monday Night Raw hanging out with this guy Shawn Stockman from Boyz ll Men. Great guy... pic.twitter.com/aIcK0dm9sl — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) February 22, 2017

