- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Strawberry Moon" theme song for Akira Tozawa.
- Add Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men to the list of celebrities backstage for this week's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Here he is with WWE producer D-Von Dudley:
Monday night in LA at the Staples Center for Monday Night Raw hanging out with this guy Shawn Stockman from Boyz ll Men. Great guy... pic.twitter.com/aIcK0dm9sl— D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) February 22, 2017
