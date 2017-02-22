- As heard above, WWE Music has released the "Heavy" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic.
- Tomorrow's episode of "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar" will feature SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents:
Don't miss "My Daughter is a @WWE Superstar" with #SDLive's @AlexaBliss_WWE, premiering TOMORROW on https://t.co/wNpELtT99X! pic.twitter.com/Eph64apQuk— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017
