- As heard above, WWE Music has released the "Heavy" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic.

- Sean "X-Pac" will no longer be accepting bookings for indie matches as of this coming April, according to PWInsider . The former DX member can booked via [email protected] until then.

- Tomorrow's episode of "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar" will feature SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents:

