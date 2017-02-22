Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring a sitdown interview with Brock Lesnar plus Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in the main event, drew 3.216 million viewers. This is up 4% from last week's 3.087 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.259 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.261 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.127 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode:

