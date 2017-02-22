Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, featuring a sitdown interview with Brock Lesnar plus Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in the main event, drew 3.216 million viewers. This is up 4% from last week's 3.087 million viewers.
RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode:
