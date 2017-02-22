- The Bella Twins have teamed up with their best friends Katy Heckmann and Shawna Allan from @PeaceLoveStyleBlog to launch a new "BellaFit" series on the Bellas' YouTube channel. Above is an intro to the series.

WWE stock was down 2.79% today, closing at $21.64 per share. Today's high was $22.30 and the low was $21.63.

- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks recently training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

Want to work out like a BOSS? Here's what @SashaBanksWWE does on her average visit to the @WWEPerformCtr! pic.twitter.com/FTdzg4Z393 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

