- The Bella Twins have teamed up with their best friends Katy Heckmann and Shawna Allan from @PeaceLoveStyleBlog to launch a new "BellaFit" series on the Bellas' YouTube channel. Above is an intro to the series.
- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks recently training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Want to work out like a BOSS? Here's what @SashaBanksWWE does on her average visit to the @WWEPerformCtr! pic.twitter.com/FTdzg4Z393— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017
