As noted, WWE NXT TV tapings will take place tonight at 7pm EST from the University of Central Florida campus. These will be the final tapings before "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Matches announced for tonight include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins and Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

Triple H and Finn Balor just announced that the first-ever WWE Universal Champion will be making a special appearance at the tapings. As noted, Balor is currently being advertised for RAW live events in March. He's been out of action since the summer of 2016 with a shoulder injury.

Below are their tweets:

"Home is where the heart is" I'm never too far from @WWENXT, especially on Wednesdays... @UCF pic.twitter.com/irhJvPTdO4 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017

