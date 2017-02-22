As noted, WWE NXT TV tapings will take place tonight at 7pm EST from the University of Central Florida campus. These will be the final tapings before "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Matches announced for tonight include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. TJ Perkins and Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode.
Below are their tweets:
"Home is where the heart is" I'm never too far from @WWENXT, especially on Wednesdays... @UCF pic.twitter.com/irhJvPTdO4— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017
TONIGHT: @WWENXT TV is @UCF with a SPECIAL LIVE APPEARANCE by @FinnBalor!— Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2017
It's #GameTime.
Tix available - https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.