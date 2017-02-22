- WWE posted the video above of Christian winning a No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal on SmackDown on April 15, 2011 to earn a World Heayweight Championship match against Alberto Del Rio after Edge was forced to retire. Christian went on to defeat Del Rio for the title in a ladder match at Extreme Rules, however would lose the strap less than a week later to Randy Orton.

- WWE has an article here listing five WWE trades "we want to see." They include John Cena for Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins for The Miz and Maryse, The New Day for American Alpha, Sami Zayn for Luke Harper and Dean Ambrose for Chris Jericho.

- Speaking of Jericho, he made his first WWE appearance since being attacked by Kevin Owens on RAW last week. Jericho appeared at today's live event in Düsseldorf, Germany and cut a promo while walking with a crutch and wearing a neck brace. He said that he would get back at Owens for betraying him. You can check out photos of Jericho at the event below:

Chris Jericho retornou a WWE hoje em um live event na Alemanha pic.twitter.com/FHOLXbflhm — WWE Depre (@WWEdepre) February 22, 2017

jericho is kayfabe injured on the germany tour ?? pic.twitter.com/t70cgyi8jX — Sister Abigail?? (@fifty7alpacas) February 22, 2017

