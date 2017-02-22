Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Daniel Ferguson for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany:

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) defeated The New Day and Cesaro & Sheamus

* Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks

* Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O'Neal, The Shining Stars & Bo Dallas. After the match, Bo cut a promo and recieved a knockout punch from the Big Show

Intermission

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* Chris Jericho cut a promo. He had a neck brace and was walking with a crutch. He said that he would get back at Kevin Owens for betraying him.

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a "No Holds Barred" match.

