- Above is video from last night's episode of Talking Smack, with AJ Styles expressing his frustration with how the ending of last night's Battle Royal on SmackDown was handled. Styles noted that he didn't want to wait a week to get his title shot at WrestleMania, and said that he wished that his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Shane McMahon, was there instead of Daniel Bryan.

"You know what, I wish Shane were here, I think he would have made a better decision," Styles said to Bryan. "Let's be honest, you don't make good decisions when it comes to SmackDown. He doesn't think quick on his feet."

The clip ended there, but Bryan went on to claim that Styles thinks that the Earth is flat.

- As noted, WWE filmed scenes of Fighting With My Family, the movie about Paige and her family produced by WWE Studios and The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, this week at RAW and SmackDown. After RAW on Monday night, they filmed Paige's debut against AJ Lee, who was played by former TNA star Thea Trinidad. AJ commented on the former Rosita portraying her in the movie, writing on Twitter:

@TheEricGoldman Whoa haha. I've never looked hotter… — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) February 21, 2017

