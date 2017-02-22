On last night's episode of Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan took a shot at RAW General Manager Mick Foley. Foley, who often praises the progress of the women's division on RAW, was met with an old familiar chant from Bryan.

"Right now, I want to tell Mick Foley that he can suck it," Bryan said. "He can suck it! Listen to this, the SmackDown women were in the first three segments of SmackDown Live, then there was a tag match, then the SmackDown women were in the next two segments. The SmackDown women were in over half the show.

"Let's see the RAW women do an hour and a half of TV, they're not going to do it."

Earlier in the night, Foley took to Twitter and criticized Daniel Bryan for letting last night's Battle Royal main event end in a draw between AJ Styles and Luke Harper. Foley wrote:

Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 22, 2017

