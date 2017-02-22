On last night's episode of Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan took a shot at RAW General Manager Mick Foley. Foley, who often praises the progress of the women's division on RAW, was met with an old familiar chant from Bryan.
"Let's see the RAW women do an hour and a half of TV, they're not going to do it."
Earlier in the night, Foley took to Twitter and criticized Daniel Bryan for letting last night's Battle Royal main event end in a draw between AJ Styles and Luke Harper. Foley wrote:
Isn't that what instant replay is for? @StephMcMahon or I would have come to a different conclusion. #SDLive— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 22, 2017
