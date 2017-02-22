Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at the University of Central Florida:

* SAnitY cuts a promo on the big screen, from the woods in front of a fire. They talk about Tye Dillinger drowning in his choices and bringing his friends down with him. Eric Young says Dillinger needs to fight him alone and Nikki Cros says if not, they'll burn the whole world down

* Elias Samson comes out to sing a song. Kassius Ohno cuts him off and introduces himself. Ohno says when he comes out, fans say "Oh No!" which is also what the fans say when The Drifter comes out. Elias says thanks and starts his song over, but Ohno stops him again and says the whole singing thing just isn't working out. Drifter tells him what didn't work out was Ohno's first run in NXT. Ohno laughs and challenges Drifter to a "Loser Leaves NXT" match. Drifter accepts

* Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young never happens as EY sends SAnitY to the back before the match starts, but they immediately return with Roderick Strong, who they apparently laid out backstage. Tye goes to check on him and No Way Jose comes out as well. Referees carry Strong to the back while Tye and Jose charge the ring. The numbers game gets the best of them as SAnitY leaves them laying

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated HoHo Lun. This was a stiff, quick match as Andrade just killed HoHo. Almas wins with the hammerlock DDT

* Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match. Okay match, Ohno wins with the roaring elbow. After the match, the fans sing "goodbye" as security has to escort The Drifter out. Ohno destroys his guitar

* Ember Moon defeated Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) in a quick match. Peyton went to stop Ember on the ropes, but backed down when Ember threatened to hit her. Ember then hit the Eclipse for the pin. Trainers run out to check on Billie as she appears hurt. She's helped out under her own power but was holding her neck and crying

* The Revival are out for a match with The Ealy Twins. Before the Ealys can get in the ring, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain come out to destroy them. The Authors go after Dash and Dawson but they retreat. They hit one of the Ealys with the Last Chapter and leave

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Mike Marshall and Johnathan Ortagun (Jonny Vandal) in a squash match. Tons of double team squash spots where Heavy Machinery just lay the guys out. Otis and Tucker are over with the crowd and pick up the win when they sandwich Vandal between them then Otis bodyslams Tucker onto him

* Nikki Cross defeated Macey Estrella. Nikki just destroys Macey, hitting six swinging fisherman neckbreakers then pinning her. Afterwards, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger attack SAnitY, but fall to the numbers game once again

