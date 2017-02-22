Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Tonight's episode will feature a triple threat match to name a new #1 Contender to Asuka's NXT Women's Championship. Participants include Ember Moon, Peyton Royce, and Liv Morgan.

- We open with a graphic for the passing of George "The Animal" Steele followed by a quick video of tonight's women's triple threat.

- The announce team welcomes us to the show and they hype tonight's card including Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose. We kick off the in-ring action with the women's number one contender match.

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce (#1 Contender Match)

For the first time in a while, all these competitors feel established and get a solid response from the Full Sail crowd. Peyton goes for Moon right off the bat, but Morgan fights her off. Morgan sends Royce into Moon and out she goes. Morgan and Royce with a quick series of reversals and pin attempts before Royce is sent outside. Moon returns and goes flying. Billie Kay with the assist having Royce avoid the aerial assault. Royce sends Moon into the steel steps. We head to break as they regroup.

We're back and Royce's long legs have the advantage. Quick cover for a two. Roll-up by Morgan for a near fall. Royce ties up Morgan in the ropes and ties in a submission. Moon tries to re-enter but Royce sends her back. Another rope-based submission from Royce to Morgan. Another blocked re-entry from Royce to Moon. Out of desperation, Morgan hits a head scissors out of the corner for a long one count. Morgan tries to fight back with a series of punches but Royce's length advantage is too much. Morgan with a drop toe hold sending Royce into the turnbuckle. Bulldog from Morgan. Pin attempt but Moon breaks it up. Tilt-a-whirl head scissors from Morgan sends Moon back outside. Morgan heads up top, but Royce stops the attack. Superplex attempt gets blocked initially. Moon sneaks in the equation and a sunset superplex is executed with all three ladies going down.

Moon heads up top for her stunner but Billie Kay interjects. Moon decides to eclipse Kay instead, which allows Morgan to send Moon back outside. Royce takes advantage with a Fishermen's Suplex into a bridging pin for the win. She'll face NXT Women's Champion Asuka in the near future.

Winner via Pinfall: Peyton Royce

- Video package highlighting WWE UK talents Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews. Their match is up next.

- Vignette for the returning Kassius Ohno.

- Quick update on the health of Shinsuke Nakamura, who has returned to training at the WWE Performance Center.

Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews

