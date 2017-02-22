- Brie Bella is forced to awkwardly dance to the sounds of nature after losing a bet over the NFL's Super Bowl 51 in this new video.
- John Cena has landed his 4th Muscle & Fitness magazine cover, seen below. The issue hits newsstands Monday, February 27th.
