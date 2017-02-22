- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT episode, Kassius Ohno made his return to TV to confront NXT Champion Bobby Roode after Roode's win over No Way Jose. The Ohno vs. Roode match is being taped at tonight's TV tapings from the University of Central Florida and will air in late March. Above is video of Ohno's return.

- Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Asuka on tonight's NXT episode. She will get her title shot on next Wednesday's show. Also announced for next week is Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain.

- The Patrick Clark Experience is coming to NXT next week. Below is a graphic for the former WWE Tough Enough competitor:

