- Title Match Wrestling posted this video of former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman singing gospel while backstage at a recent Reality of Wrestling event put on by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE NXT episode a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

Did you enjoy this week's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2017

- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was visited by The Rock while backstage at Monday's RAW in Los Angeles. Rock, who has tweeted props to Owens in the past, wrote the following on Owens and tells a story from when he was training with Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins for his WWE return in 2012:

Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by "The People's Hood" to say hello. People's Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms.

We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Kurt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Kurt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said "Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He's amazing." Kurt said, "That's my good friend Kevin Owens". I said "We'll tell your friend he's bad ass and I hope WWE signs him." Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he's WWE Universal Champion.

I like when good things happen to good hard working people.

He's an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can.

#RAW #StaplesCenter #PeoplesHood #UniversalChamp #KevinOwens #FightingWithMyFamily

