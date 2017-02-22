- The UFC continues to pump out video promos ahead of UFC 209, releasing another highlighting the main event for March 4. The card features Tyron Woodley defending his welterweight title against Stephen Thompson for a second time. Also, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson collide for the interim lightweight title.
The show will feature Rousey as the character "Devon Penberthy," who is in prison for transporting weapons across state lines. The series airs on NBC Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.
- The UFC will return to Singapore this year, as Miesha Tate announced plans for a June event on Twitter. The first UFC event in Singapore took place in 2014 and featured Tarec Saffiedine and Hyun Gyu Lim in the main event.
Guess what Singapore!! @UFC_Asia @ufc pic.twitter.com/SMS8rH2UNE— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) February 23, 2017
