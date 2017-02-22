Finn Balor made his return to a WWE ring at tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from the campus of the University of Central Florida.
Balor clotheslined Almas out of the ring and faced off with Roode before hitting him with a Slingblade. Nakamura then hit the Kinshasa on Roode. Balor cut a promo and said he's coming back for what's his soon, presumably the WWE Universal Title. Balor added that he's not medically cleared to return but he will be back sooner than later. Balor then wished Shinsuke a happy birthday and ended it with a "we are NXT!" to the crowd. This segment with Balor was a dark segment.
Below are fan photos of Balor's return and a video WWE posted:
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF That's @FinnBalor ! He got physical and put down Bobby Roode @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/yWcBFOgIg0— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF @FinnBalor says he's not medically cleared bit he will be back sooner rather than later ... pic.twitter.com/ERHGWBlUT7— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF chanting WrestleMania ... @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/VOpn64OH0X— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
#NXTOrlando #NXTUCF Finn wished Shinsuke a happy birthday and we all partied pic.twitter.com/CeOgl9KfcM— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 23, 2017
