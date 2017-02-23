- TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys will continue The Expedition of Gold on tonight's Impact Wrestling episode as they try to win as many tag titles across the world as they can. They traveled to Tijuana last week to defeat Psycosis and Super Crazy for the Mexican Tag Team Titles in the CRASH promotion. Above is a preview for tonight as they try to become the next Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Champions.

- Tonight's TNA Impact will also feature Bram vs. Jessie Godderz, the wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness, the next chapter in the feud between Jade and TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Cody Rhodes' return and more.

- Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, officially announced on Twitter that he has returned to TNA in a "creative/advisory" role. The wrestling veteran wrote the following:

NEWS: Finally, I can OFFICIALLY announce that I have signed with @IMPACTWRESTLING in a creative/advisory capacity. Changes underway. — Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) February 23, 2017

