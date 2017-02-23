Above is video from this week's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman looking back at this week's WWE RAW and SmackDown shows.
Coach brought up how Bliss has been very open about a life-threatening eating disorder she overcame. Bliss said when she was diagnosed, she was told by doctors that she was 24 hours away from dying. She was hospitalized and wasn't allowed to fall asleep because they feared she would go into cardiac arrest. Bliss went through two episodes before fighting through it. She said, "That's kind of why I've really been open about it because I remember looking through magazines and watching TV, wondering why I can't look like those girls. Like, 'What's wrong with me, why cant I look like that?' I want to be that person that shows it's okay. I'm 5 foot, I've got a thick body, I love it. I'm curvy, I'm strong. I would trade that for being the 80 pounds that I was and being afraid if I was going to wake up the next morning. Like Sara says, it's not a sprint - it's a marathon. It's a day by day process. You have to know your life means more than a number on a scale."
Regarding WrestleMania 33, Bliss said it's going to be amazing to go into Orlando as SmackDown Women's Champion. She will have family there as they're from the city. She plans on ending 2017 as champion. She also joked about sending the injured Naomi a ticket to come watch as everyone gets to see what a real champion looks like.
Bliss also talks about her bodybuilding career, suffering from back pain the first day she had to run the ropes, participating in several sports when she was younger and more.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.