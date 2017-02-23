- Above is a new makeup tutorial video from Eva Marie's personal YouTube channel. No word yet on when the SmackDown Superstar will return to action.

- Indie wrestlers QT Marshall and Jonny Vandal will return to WWE NXT TV some time in March. They have been used as enhancement talents in the past but worked last night's tapings from the University of Central Florida. They faced "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic, using the names Mike Marshall and Jonathan Ortagun.

- Natalya revealed on Twitter that she just completed a painting on her father, WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, for an upcoming charity event. She tweeted this photo of the piece:

I just finished painting this special piece for a charity project coming up. It's a project close to my heart.....?????? #daddio #TheAnvil pic.twitter.com/5BeblHSlBc — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.