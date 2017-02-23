- Above is a new makeup tutorial video from Eva Marie's personal YouTube channel. No word yet on when the SmackDown Superstar will return to action.
- Natalya revealed on Twitter that she just completed a painting on her father, WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, for an upcoming charity event. She tweeted this photo of the piece:
I just finished painting this special piece for a charity project coming up. It's a project close to my heart.....?????? #daddio #TheAnvil pic.twitter.com/5BeblHSlBc— Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.