Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Recently, former WWE Superstar Ryback took to his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, to share his take on WWE's treatment of Tyson Kidd and his near-fatal neck injury.

According to Ryback, WWE should take care of Kidd for the rest of his life and went on to have some choice words for Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn.

"WWE should make sure, 100%, that not only is he taken care of for the rest of his life, and I mean well beyond taken care of, they should bend over backwards time and time again for him because they took away… this guy loved wrestling, not just as much… on another level, and what they took away from him, and, by the way, and to take as f--king long as they did to f--king apologize, I'll personally say it right here on the podcast: f--k you, Vince, and f--k you, Kevin, for not being f--king men and not f--king apologizing to this human being that you ruined. And Vince, you are a f--king piece of s--t, I'm going to say it right here, for everything that you did that night to go out there and f--king create that circumstance. And you should hate yourself when you look in the mirror."

Ryback added, "and there [are] no excuse for it. 'Oh, we were scared of a lawsuit'. f--k you, guys. You guys should be f--king shut down. Tyson's a great, great human being. He [has] given them everything.

Additionally, Ryback professed that he would like to see Mark Carrano fired from his WWE Talent Relations post over his handling of Kidd's injury.

"And Mark Carrano, I hope to God Mark Carrano is fired for the stupid decisions he made that night. That is one thing that would make me personally because I hate that guy so much for being such a piece of s--t that I would like to see Mark Carrano gone."

Ryback seemed to relate to Kidd's situation, given WWE's alleged mismanagement of 'The Big Guy''s ankle injury; however, he noted that Kidd's situation is much worse as he will never wrestle again.

"It makes me so angry because of everything I went through with my ankle and I feel that Vince doesn't know a lot of the things that what went on with my ankle. And, like, I never got one Goddamn apology for anything and his situation is a million times worse because he can never wrestle ever again. And it just makes me so angry at the negligence and the stupidity that exists at that level there."

Click here to check out the podcast. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.