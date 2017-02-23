- Above is the latest episode of "Bella Family Origins" with The Bella Twins visiting their nana in their hometown of Brawley, CA.

- Indie wrestler Angel Rose, using her real name Priscilla Zuniga, worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida. She wrestled NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match that should air on March 15th.

- Yesterday marked two years since Tyson Kidd and Cesaro became the new WWE Tag Team Champions at Fastlane. Kidd, who has been out of action for almost two years with a neck injury, tweeted the following on being ignored by the company:

2 years ago today... always so proud of 20 years of your accomplishments in wrestling, @TJWilson. Hard work always pays off! ?????? pic.twitter.com/6S3ACvdLx5 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 23, 2017

The redemption-after being written off due to my knee injury, and my insane 6month ACL surgery recovery being ignored for some reason lol https://t.co/3WuMz167BY — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 23, 2017

