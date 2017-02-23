- As heard above, WWE Music has released Kassius Ohno's "Hero's Welcome" theme song featuring Cody B. Ware.
- As noted, The Rock took to social media yesterday and posted a backstage photo from this week's RAW in Los Angeles with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Rock also praised Owens and commented on him being champion, "I like when good things happen to good hard working people." Owens responded to Rock's post with this tweet:
Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by "The People's Hood" to say hello. People's… https://t.co/BH6Zt4dVek— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2017
Great seeing you, dude. https://t.co/6k4fro9YOD— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.