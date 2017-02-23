This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring a Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya plus a 10-man battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, drew 2.792 million viewers. This is up 6.3% from last week's 2.626 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber episode.
In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 3.216 million viewers, up from last week's 3.087 million viewers.
Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:
January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers
January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers
January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers
January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers
January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers
February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers
February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers
February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers
February 28th Episode:
