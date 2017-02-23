Thanks to Max from Wrestling-Infos.de for sending the following results from tonight's WWE live event in Nuremberg, Germany:
Location: Arena Nürnberger Versicherungen in Nuremberg, Germany
02/23/2017
1. Match
Tag Team Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal
2. Match
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Singles Match
Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann.
3. Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
3 Way Tag Team Match
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods, w/ Kofi Kingston).
Post Match: The New Day, Cesaro & Sheamus were dancing while Woods played on his trombone.
4. Match
Singles Match
Sin Cara defeated Titus O'Neil via Swanton Bomb.
5. Match
6 Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth) & Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico).
Dallas protested after the match. Big Show came out and knocked out Dallas.
6. Match
Tag Team Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte & Nia Jax.
7. Match
Singles Match
Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.
United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jericho's promo and attacked his former buddy. Reigns came out for the main event.
8. Match
WWE Universal Championship
No Holds Barred Match
Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns via Rollup. Braun Strowman interfered.
Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table.
