Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards spoke to journalist Tom Feaheny about his thoughts on his spell as the title holder and the company. They sent us these highlights:

"It was a dream come true, holding that belt and realizing that was my championship, it was a goal I set out years ago."

Who he would study growing up:

"When I was a youngster, I was a fan of Hogan, Warrior, but in my teenage years I'd watch whatever I could, I never wanted to mold myself over one wrestler, I'd watch Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart and Japanese wrestlers such as Kenta Kobashi."

Jeff Jarrett returning to a backstage role in TNA:

"Myself and Davey come in and he had gone by then, I'd heard good things about him, I wrestled with him; now he is back with the company it's an exciting time as he has such a great wrestling mind."

Who will have an impressive 2017:

"I'm gonna say DJ Z, with the stuff he has done for the X Division, just what he can do in the ring and the mind he has, he's one of my best friends, I'd expect big things for him."

Edwards also talked about his feud with Bobby Lashley, Davey Richards and the rumors about the company. You can check out the full interview in the video above.

