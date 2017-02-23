News 13 in Orlando reports that a middle school student in Poinciana, Florida brought a "kill list" to class earlier this week. The list was inspired by "The List" made famous by WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

The "kill list" reportedly included most of the kids on the school football team, saying he wanted to shoot them. The Sheriff's Office incident report noted that deputies contacted the family of the student who created the list and they claimed the boy got the idea from watching WWE and mimicking Jericho, who "keeps a list of people he dislikes."

"A 14-year-old does not just write a list because it's just a list. We're not in kindergarten, saying, 'This kid is not my friend anymore.' He literally knew what he was doing," Michelle Spangler said, whose 14-year old twins attend the school.

The family said the boy had no intention of harming anyone but the incident led to parents keeping their kids out of school after the report came out. The school did not go into specifics about what happened or whether any disciplinary action was taken.

